JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target Increased to GBX 215 by Analysts at Barclays

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 215 ($2.66) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 131 ($1.62) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS JDSPY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.