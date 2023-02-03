Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,187,783 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 385,205 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $99,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 114,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.36%.
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.
