iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,471. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.37.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

