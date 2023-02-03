iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,940 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,512,000 after purchasing an additional 293,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 349,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,982,000 after purchasing an additional 215,083 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $159.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

