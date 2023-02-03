iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000.

IWO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.14. The company had a trading volume of 95,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,661. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $266.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

