iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,215,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period.

IWD traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,472. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

