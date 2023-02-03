iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Camden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,722,000 after buying an additional 1,232,807 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,166 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,079,000 after acquiring an additional 282,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,589. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.