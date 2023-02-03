iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

