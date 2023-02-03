iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by RGT Wealth Advisors LLC

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 347.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $71.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,301,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,092,119. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

