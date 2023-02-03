iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Purchased by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2,525.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. LFS Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,053. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average of $55.24.

