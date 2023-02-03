iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 5.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,250. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.52. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

