iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA) Stock Price Up 0.9%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.21 and last traded at $45.19. 58,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 153,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.78.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39.
