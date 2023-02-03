iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,277,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 8.57% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $222,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 826.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 361,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 322,350 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,815,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,853,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 40,460 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $50.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $60.29.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

