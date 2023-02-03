iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 161,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 408,988 shares.The stock last traded at $51.38 and had previously closed at $52.06.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Tech ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 105,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 42,869 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 76,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 45,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 846,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,254,000 after purchasing an additional 279,422 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,991,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

