iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 84,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 136,962 shares.The stock last traded at $60.15 and had previously closed at $60.23.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.60.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KXI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,439,000 after purchasing an additional 368,365 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $229,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

