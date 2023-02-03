iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Raised by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock remained flat at $67.70 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,042,929 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.