iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGROGet Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,631. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $54.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53.

