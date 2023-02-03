iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,631. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $54.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53.

