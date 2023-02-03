iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$28.21 and last traded at C$28.20. Approximately 306,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 206,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.04.

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.67.

About iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

iShares DEX Universe Bond Index Fund seeks to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the DEX Universe Bond Index, net of expenses. The DEX Bond Index consists of a diversified selection of investment-grade Government of Canada, provincial, corporate and municipal bonds issued domestically in Canada and denominated in Canadian dollars.

