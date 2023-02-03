iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $76.68 and last traded at $77.38. Approximately 1,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.63.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.67.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN by 19.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN by 24.3% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. LFS Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.