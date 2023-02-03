Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IONS. Citigroup raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.59. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -343.30 and a beta of 0.55. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96.

Insider Activity

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $177,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,879.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,738 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

