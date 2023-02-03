Investors Buy Large Volume of loanDepot Call Options (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,155 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 772% compared to the average daily volume of 247 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 20,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 231,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,400.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $143,901.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,431.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 231,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,400.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,472,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,470. 88.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Stock Up 0.4 %

LDI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.81. 177,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,955. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $274.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.45 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.