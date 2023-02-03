Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON: VOD) recently:

2/3/2023 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 115 ($1.42) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/2/2023 – Vodafone Group Public had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 90 ($1.11) price target on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 97 ($1.20) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/1/2023 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.17). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Vodafone Group Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/1/2023 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 85 ($1.05) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/1/2023 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/1/2023 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 195 ($2.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/23/2023 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/23/2023 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 85 ($1.05) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/23/2023 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 195 ($2.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/20/2023 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 120 ($1.48). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/6/2023 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 115 ($1.42) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/5/2023 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 115 ($1.42). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/8/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/8/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 110 ($1.36) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/7/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/6/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 90 ($1.11) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/5/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 116 ($1.43) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/5/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 92.96 ($1.15) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £25.40 billion and a PE ratio of 1,549.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.52. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75).

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

