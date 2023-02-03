Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/1/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $207.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $196.00 to $199.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $213.00 to $206.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $187.00 to $195.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2023 – United Parcel Service was given a new $196.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/1/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $165.00 to $180.00.

1/31/2023 – United Parcel Service was given a new $181.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/24/2023 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2023 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/11/2023 – United Parcel Service was given a new $213.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/4/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $207.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/26/2022 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $181.00 to $203.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,697. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $230.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

