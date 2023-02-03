Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA VRP traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $23.66. 175,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,527. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64.

