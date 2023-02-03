Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VBF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.50. 24,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,082. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Invesco Bond Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Todd Schomberg acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $29,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 20.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $198,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 22,415 shares during the period. 44.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Bond Fund

(Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.