Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.1% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after buying an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,054,908,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,774,000 after buying an additional 58,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,544,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,670,000 after buying an additional 115,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,520,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $505,850,000 after buying an additional 89,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $259.79. The stock had a trading volume of 698,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.98 and its 200-day moving average is $235.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

