Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.20–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.50 million-$11.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.05 million.

Shares of IVAC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.82. 164,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,705. Intevac has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Intevac had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intevac will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IVAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intevac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 46,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $308,805.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,020,973 shares in the company, valued at $33,038,002.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intevac in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Intevac by 3.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 139,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,346 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

