Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Rating) fell 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Interra Copper Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

About Interra Copper

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres and located in Quesnel Terrane.

