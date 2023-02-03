International Bancshares Co. (IBOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

International Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

International Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

IBOC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. 32,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. International Bancshares has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $53.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at International Bancshares

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,600,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,314,002.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 11.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Featured Articles

