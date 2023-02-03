Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ICE traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,909. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $137.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.43 and its 200-day moving average is $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $203,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.