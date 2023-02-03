Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 3,696 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY opened at $48.92 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

