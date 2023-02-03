Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE opened at $25.75 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

