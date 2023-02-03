Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CSX by 18.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.64 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.