Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 1,954 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,011 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,077 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,525,000 after purchasing an additional 851,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,611,000 after acquiring an additional 727,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Barclays lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.26.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

