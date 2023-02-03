Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $372,000 Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 76,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA JEPQ opened at $43.45 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.13.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.