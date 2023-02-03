Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $511,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $293,917,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,162,000 after buying an additional 517,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $452.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.97. The company has a market capitalization of $127.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $579.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.21.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

