Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.74, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 205,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,014,923.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total value of $2,087,094.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 996,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,059,866.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.74, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 205,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,014,923.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,930 shares of company stock valued at $35,301,136 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $473.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.84. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

