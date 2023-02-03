Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 959 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in DexCom by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545,106 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 327.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712,968 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DexCom by 229.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after buying an additional 5,963,328 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in DexCom by 333.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after buying an additional 4,389,431 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DexCom by 319.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.94.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,898. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 199.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.41.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

