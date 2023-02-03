Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 7,074 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $41,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBRT opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 58.30 and a current ratio of 58.30. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -41.89%.

