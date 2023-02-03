Insider Selling: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) CFO Sells 3,201 Shares of Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $110,754.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tobin Schilke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, January 20th, Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $100,519.16.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $35.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,426. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. Analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.