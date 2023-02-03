Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Sells 575 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 575 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $26,237.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
- On Tuesday, January 24th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 223 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $10,581.35.
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 418 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $18,542.48.
- On Monday, January 9th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $31,578.28.
PTCT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.36. 440,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,746. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.
PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.
