Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Director Sells $386,400.00 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI opened at $40.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,407,000 after buying an additional 73,168 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,552,000 after buying an additional 1,269,097 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,387,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,909,000 after buying an additional 46,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,182,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

