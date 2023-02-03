Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Purchases $19,873.44 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $19,873.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBIO opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

