Insider Buying: Inspired Plc (LON:INSE) Insider Purchases £47,996.60 in Stock

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Rating) insider Mark Dickinson acquired 479,966 shares of Inspired stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £47,996.60 ($59,277.02).

Inspired Price Performance

Inspired stock opened at GBX 9.75 ($0.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of £95.19 million and a P/E ratio of 70.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.95. Inspired Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

Get Inspired alerts:

Inspired Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Inspired Energy Solutions, Inspired ESG Solutions, and Inspired Software Solutions. Its energy solutions include energy assurance and energy optimization services.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.