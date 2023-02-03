InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

TSE IPO traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.72. The company had a trading volume of 604,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$237.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$5.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.13.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About InPlay Oil

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

Featured Stories

