Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.68

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.68 and last traded at $114.30, with a volume of 91873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.02.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Innospec Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.63 and a 200-day moving average of $100.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.35 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

In related news, SVP David B. Jones acquired 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.99 per share, with a total value of $81,208.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,224.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Innospec by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Innospec by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

