Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.78

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.78 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 9.61 ($0.12). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12), with a volume of 390,834 shares trading hands.

Inland Homes Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.34.

About Inland Homes

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

