Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INFY. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.19.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of INFY stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. Infosys has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1,894.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,363,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,861 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 116,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,573 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 57,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Infosys by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,442,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.