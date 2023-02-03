Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 15.25%.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 302,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36.

Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a $0.2192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.21. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Infineon Technologies

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €38.00 ($41.30) to €41.00 ($44.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($36.96) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €42.50 ($46.20) to €47.40 ($51.52) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.99.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

