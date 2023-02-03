Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 15.25%.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 302,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a $0.2192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.21. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 11.86%.
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
