IndiGG Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and $97,946.50 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000694 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IndiGG has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

